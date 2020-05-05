Traditionally, a bride usually asks her sister, cousin or closest friend to be her maid of honour.

Most recently, however, this concept has changed with some brides preferring to choose someone that they think will not outshine them.

Being chosen as a maid of honour comes with commitment and hard work.

Here are some tips to help with before and during the wedding ceremony when chosen as a maid of honour.

Giving the bride a hand during the planning process

The maid of honour helps the bride with wedding planning, making decisions and navigating family difficulties and other stresses.

Head of the bridesmaids

A maid of honour is responsible for being the head of the bridesmaids, keeping them organised.

Typically, the maid of honour leads the bridesmaids in planning a bridal shower and often a bachelorette party.

Handle the bride’s needs on the D-day

On the day of the wedding, a maid of honour helps the bride get dressed and stay calm.

Also, the maid of honour handles the bride’s things at the wedding and does all the communication to her.

Curtain raiser for the reception and usually proposes a toast together with the groom’s man

Everyone awaits to lay their eyes on the couple when it comes to the reception.

As the wedding party members enter the reception, the maid of honour usually enters with the best man just before the bride and groom. It is, therefore, your role to get the guests in the mood so that when the couple finally walks in, the crowd is already hyped up.

The level of energy that you show the guests determines how fun the rest of the ceremony will be.

Often, the maid of honour makes a toast or a speech at either the wedding or the rehearsal dinner.