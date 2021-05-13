Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

According to him, if a man avoids these women, he will live long on the earth.
Founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has listed the kind of women should avoid having sex with.
He noted that some women contribute to curses on a man’s life if he sleeps with them. The first on the list is someone’s wife. He said that it’s a curse to bed another man’s wife.
He said, “A mason and his wife live in Amasaman. And you come into sleep with his wife when a travels for work in Pobiman or Kuntunse. When he comes back, the wife pretends everything is okay. If you want to live long, don’t go close to a married woman.”
He continues to admonish men who sleep with pregnant women, especially if the unborn baby doesn’t belong to him. Widows were the third group of women. He said a man should not court or sex a woman who is still in mourning.
The final two groups of women are his mother and sister. Prophet Oduro swore that incest is a grievous taboo that can kill a man before his time. The prophet maintains that fornication and adultery is the number one killer of men.
