Modern relationships: 6 reasons why they don't last and what to do about it

In today’s day and age, so many people are not prepared to sacrifice and may not even know what that actually means. We think of love as something that should come easily.

We are taught our fears are a way to escape and avoid actually working to bond and form a connection with another person.

Then, we erase the chances of forming a relationship because we continue to play games and bask in our own fears, whereby, both people end up losing.

We all want a relationship without the work or risks involved in a real one-we want the hand-holding for a moment, we want the comfort for a moment, we want the affection for a moment, we want the attention for a moment, but we don’t want the work that is required to build a real relationship.

There are so a lot of possible reasons why modern relationships fail, here are 6 tips that might help you out:

High expectations

This one is the reason why so many relationships fail before they even begin. High expectations that come from fairy tales. The best thing about life is that you never know what happens next and relationships should not be an exception to that

Couple goals are ruining relationship goals

Nowadays many couples tend to get in relationships to gain social status and show that off on social media platforms. So basically happiness is measured by how much they seem happy together on Instagram and that is a horrible reason to want to have a relationship!

The technology between you

So many tablets and smartphones between the two of you. All this time you are spending online, you could instead invest in connecting, actually talking, and going places together.

Not enough intimacy

Your relationship could be defined by the level of intimacy you share. If there isn’t enough intimacy the relationship won’t be emotionally satisfying for both of you. These needs work from both of you and it needs building a strong emotional and mental connection between you both.

Not enough appreciation

Modern relationships lack appreciation. This can make anyone lose the interest and passion that they had for the other person.

They are less private