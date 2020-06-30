Ghanaian entertainment personality Afia Schwarzenegger is giving us the mom goals ever as she shared lovely photos of herself having a beautiful mother and daughter time.

Known for being in the news for usually controversial reasons, the entertainer's duty and dedication as a mother is a no go area. She does them and does them extremely well.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the mother of three is seen spending awesome time with her adorable daughter, Pena and we love her dedication.

Check photos below and share your comments.

Afia and Pena

