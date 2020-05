Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye is one of the famous and young Kumawood actresses promoting the local industry; starring and self-financing her own produced movies.

She has shared the first photo of her newborn daughter. The screen goddess announced the birth of her second baby a few weeks ago in an Instagram post.

Tracey shared photos of her cute baby on Instagram captioned,

“Good morning from the latest mummy in town. NANA AKUA NHYIRA MAAME”

Check out her photo: