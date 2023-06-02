ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Planning a wedding? Here are 4 mistakes to avoid

Berlinda Entsie

Planning your wedding can get overwhelming, no doubt.

Couple
Couple

The couple are obviously engaging themselves for the first time in planning an important event, so that means a lot of different factors come into play.

Recommended articles

From trying to handle things at the venue, to managing your budget and curtailing drama, couples must keep their head on a swivel and remember all details up until the moment they walk down the aisle.

Of course, every bride and groom wants to avoid wedding planning mistakes—and one of the best ways to do so is planning in advance and doing as much research as possible so that you're armed with all the right knowledge as you dive into ironing out all those details.

To help couples go through the process while not getting overwhelmed, we've listed some common wedding planning mistakes and unwanted stress to avoid.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Not booking early enough

Professional wedding planners stress that booking a venue and vendors as early as possible is the key to ensuring the wedding plans run smoothly. Not booking early means that you may run into issues securing your vendors on your chosen wedding date.

  • Not having a backup plan

Across the board, wedding planners advise that anybody planning a wedding should have a backup plan. From unforeseen weather circumstances to last-minute vendor cancellations, you just never know what could happen, and couples should be prepared.

  • Not hiring a professional
ADVERTISEMENT

While many people know from the beginning of their wedding planning journey that they want to hire a professional planner, some couples may feel sceptical. But not enlisting the help of a wedding industry expert could mean that you're not getting the best prices, access to hard-to-book vendors and venues, and expert tips from those who know the industry better than anyone.

Enlisting the help of a professional planner will filter your options based on your wedding vibe, financial plan, and processes of the vendors that match your planning style.

  • Not setting a budget

It may seem obvious, but this is a big one: Setting a budget is a crucial planning step (and one of the very first things you need to do) in the wedding planning process.

Remember that your wedding budget will impact every single element of the big day, from the guest count to the venue, from the food and drinks to the decorations. If you don't set a budget, you'll have no way to track spending or understand what you can afford.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black couple lying on bed together sex concept

Here are the number of times you need to try to get pregnant, according to research

Couple

5 types of people you should never date

An angry black couple [Credit: The Rut]

Dear women, here are 5 things you do that men find confusing

A happy couple

For women: 4 simple tricks to make a man fall in love with you