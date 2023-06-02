Planning a wedding? Here are 4 mistakes to avoid

From trying to handle things at the venue, to managing your budget and curtailing drama, couples must keep their head on a swivel and remember all details up until the moment they walk down the aisle.

Of course, every bride and groom wants to avoid wedding planning mistakes—and one of the best ways to do so is planning in advance and doing as much research as possible so that you're armed with all the right knowledge as you dive into ironing out all those details.

To help couples go through the process while not getting overwhelmed, we've listed some common wedding planning mistakes and unwanted stress to avoid.

Not booking early enough

Professional wedding planners stress that booking a venue and vendors as early as possible is the key to ensuring the wedding plans run smoothly. Not booking early means that you may run into issues securing your vendors on your chosen wedding date.

Not having a backup plan

Across the board, wedding planners advise that anybody planning a wedding should have a backup plan. From unforeseen weather circumstances to last-minute vendor cancellations, you just never know what could happen, and couples should be prepared.

Not hiring a professional

While many people know from the beginning of their wedding planning journey that they want to hire a professional planner, some couples may feel sceptical. But not enlisting the help of a wedding industry expert could mean that you're not getting the best prices, access to hard-to-book vendors and venues, and expert tips from those who know the industry better than anyone.

Enlisting the help of a professional planner will filter your options based on your wedding vibe, financial plan, and processes of the vendors that match your planning style.

Not setting a budget

It may seem obvious, but this is a big one: Setting a budget is a crucial planning step (and one of the very first things you need to do) in the wedding planning process.