Planning a wedding? Here’s how to choose your style

The wedding was truly yours. It’s what you’ve envisioned and dreamed about all the years. And now it’s finally becoming a reality.

So, choosing a wedding style doesn’t necessarily have to be overwhelming. You’ve just got to stick to what you know resonates with your personality. But the intricacies come with all the details completing your overall style and theme. Think gowns, décor, wedding flower packages, and venue, among other things.

To guide you as you gear up for your walk down the aisle, here are insights on how to choose your wedding style:

Consider your personal style as a couple

It’s important to start by going back to the core of who you are as a couple. Consider your personality. Are you both more formal? Then you might want a more polished, classic, and elegant wedding theme and wedding gown. Or are you a casual, laidback couple? What colours do you tend to be most attracted to? Are you fine outdoors? Or would you prefer the more stable and cooler temperature of an indoor venue?

These are just a few of the questions you have to ask yourself as you assess your personal style as a couple. It’s through that assessment that can lead you to the right decision of what wedding style best describes you both as a couple.

Otherwise, if your wedding style doesn’t mirror the kind of couple you are, you may end up feeling uncomfortable on what should’ve been one of the happiest days of your life.

Gather inspiration, and pin it!

If you fancy digital pins, you can always visit one of the popular image-sharing services online for some ideas for wedding inspiration. If you like printing out photos, then you can also have a mood board or a folder with all of the photos containing the styles or design elements you wish to incorporate in your wedding.

You are probably like certain brides who, because their wedding is truly one of the biggest days in their lives, may have a mood board already saved a long time back. If you don’t have it yet, it’s not too late to start one.

Pinning your ideas can give your coordinator or designer a sense of the overall feel and theme you’re leaning toward. This sets your whole planning into motion. Now it has a sense of direction. You’re not making the mistake of jumping from one theme to another.

Choose a base colour

After going through your pins or ideas, now it’s time for you to choose a base colour. This could be the favourite colour of both you and your groom. Remember, this isn’t just your wedding. It’s your groom’s big day, too, so they should also feel like they have an input.

For instance, let’s assume you really love pink. But your partner doesn’t feel too comfortable with having too many pinks. You can find a halfway hue, leaning toward pale, blush, or rose gold, where there are still hints of pinks, but just not too obviously feminine.

This can then serve as your base colour. Once you’ve decided on the base colour, you can work your way toward finding the hues that compliment it.

Take note of the season

Taking note of the season applies especially if your wedding date is non-negotiable. For example, you’ve got family overseas, and the only time they can travel for this year is during the Christmas holidays. If you live in a country where the Christmas season coincides with winter and the cold, then you have to factor in the implications.

Or perhaps you wish to have your wedding date on other special occasions like your anniversary, birthdays, or even Valentine’s Day. If that’s the case, you can let the said occasion inspire your wedding style.