The traditional ceremony was held in the morning whether the gorgeous bride was spotted in bespoke kente dress with side ruffles and beads. Hetty, now officially called Mrs Mawuli gave us the best bridal makeup goals for 2019 and her silky hair was styled to match perfectly with her look.

The groom, David was pictured looking ethereal in matching kente fabric during the nuptials.

It was a beautiful ceremony attended by musicians including Edem, Enam, Lord Paper and other dignitaries including Baba Jamal, former MP for Akwatia.

It was all glitz and glamour as the bride changed into a lovely dress for the reception as the newest celebrity husband in town, David rep a white Kaftan, as he held his, showed off his dance skills.

The bridesmaid didn’t disappoint with their stunning apparel just as the groomsmen inspired us with their fashion choice.

Check out all the pictures below:

David Mawuli and wife