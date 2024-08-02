10 reasons some men cheat with friends of their partners

Most experts believe being in a romantic relationship with a narcissist is an emotionally draining, damaging process. Ultimately, it's up to you if you think the tedious ego-stroking and hard work is worth it or not.In all likelihood, you'll probably realise it isn't, and you'll one day be able to move on with your life without the narcissist holding you back. But in the meantime, using these methods to de-escalate a narcissist who is on a roll can help get you out of upsetting, and potentially dangerous, situations.For most people, breaking things off with a narcissist and being free from them is the only option. The very nature of being a narcissist means they don't see anything wrong with themselves, so they are unlikely to ever change or seek help. Ultimately, your energy is better off being used elsewhere.This article was first published in February 2018, but was updated in April 2023 to include more information and experts.

Business Insider USA