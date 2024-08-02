ADVERTISEMENT
10 reasons some men cheat with friends of their partners

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Cheating is a complex issue influenced by various psychological, emotional, and social factors. When it involves a partner's close friend, the situation can be particularly hurtful and complicated.

He accused her of cheating [DALL-E2024]
While it may seem cruel and heartless, there are several reasons why some men might cheat on their partners with their friends. Here are some potential explanations:

  • Some men may cheat because they feel a sense of power and control over their partner. Knowing that their partner depends on them financially or emotionally can embolden them to act without fear of consequences, believing their partner won't leave.
Sense of power and control [AdobeStock]
  • If a man believes that his partner won't leave him regardless of his actions, he might be more inclined to cheat. This perception can stem from previous experiences where the partner stayed despite infidelity or from the belief that the partner is too emotionally invested to walk away.
  • Knowing the type of friends their partner has can sometimes play into the decision to cheat. If a man perceives a friend's interest or availability, he may exploit that opportunity, especially if he senses vulnerability or attraction.
Opportunistic behaviour[Silentbeads]
  • A fundamental lack of respect for the relationship and its boundaries can lead some men to cheat. They may not value the emotional investment and trust required in a committed partnership, making it easier for them to betray their partner.
  • The excitement of engaging in a forbidden relationship can be a powerful motivator. The secrecy and risk associated with cheating with a partner's friend can create an adrenaline rush that some individuals find irresistible.
  • Men may seek out other partners, including their partner's friends if they feel emotionally or sexually dissatisfied in their current relationship. They might feel their needs aren't being met and look elsewhere for fulfilment.
  • Cheating can sometimes be an ego boost for men, providing validation of their attractiveness or desirability. The attention from a partner's friend can make them feel admired and wanted, boosting their self-esteem.
Ego boost and validation
  • Some individuals may cheat as a form of rebellion or to test the boundaries of their relationship. They may have unresolved issues with commitment and use cheating as a way to challenge their partner's tolerance and the relationship's limits.
  • In some cases, men may develop a genuine emotional connection or attraction to their partner's friend. This connection can complicate the situation, as the lines between friendship and romantic interest become blurred.
  • Insecurity and jealousy can also play a role. If a man feels threatened by his partner's closeness with her friends, he might cheat with one of them to assert dominance or alleviate his own insecurities.
Jealousy and insecurity [Credit - Shutterstock]
While these reasons can provide some insight, it's essential to recognise that cheating is a choice and a breach of trust. The decision to cheat is complex and often reflects deeper issues within the individual or the relationship. Addressing these issues requires open communication, honesty, and a willingness to work through problems together.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

