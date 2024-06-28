What is micro-cheating? 10 signs your partner is micro-cheating on social media

Micro-cheating is defined by Vogue as “behaviours that lead someone to question their partner’s emotional or physical commitment to the relationship.” In essence, it feels like a betrayal, although it’s not technically cheating.

Examples of micro-cheating

Most people spend their time on the internet and social media apps, constantly interacting with people. There has to be a thin line between suspicion and obsessively trying to control what your partner does online. While it's important for partners to text each other, before you do anything online, ask yourself, “This might be harmless, but can I do this in front of my partner? Would they approve?"