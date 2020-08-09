Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shown some adorable photos of herself and her newborn baby.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos from the ceremony, Regina Daniels stated that welcoming her new baby has been an exciting experience for her.

The young mum and her husband, billionaire politician and businessman, Ned Nwoko, recently, held a private naming ceremony for their new baby boy, where he was christened as Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

Regina is unable to hide her excitement as she welcomed her first child and has posted some photos expressing her joy. She captioned her post “My son, words cannot express the joy in my hearts whenever I say these words. I am beyond lucky to have you and I promise to be the best mum and your best friend for life. You rock my world Boy.”

Check photos below:

Regina Daniels and her baby

Regina Daniels and her baby