See lovely photos from the lavish $100 million wedding of the daughter of India’s richest man

Bride Isha Ambani, 27, her husband 33-year-old real estate mogul Anand Piramal, a childhood friend is the son of another uber-wealthy businessman.

The wedding is said to have cost $ 100million,according to Bloomberg. Other estimates put the cost at $15million.

The glamorous wedding was attended by Natalia Vodianova, former US Secretary of State John Kerry and Bollywood superstars Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The cherry on the cake was a performance from the world's biggest entertainer Beyonce who thrilled guest to an amazing performance with her all female crew.

Other VIPs at the wedding were Hillary Clinton, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sachin Tendulkar, Supermodel Natalia Vodianova, Actress and singer Alia Bhatt, Indian superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth among many others.

See more photos below.