Serve exquisite looks for your wedding with inspo from this Ghanaian couple

The bride clearly knew what she wanted when she was dreaming up her wedding dress. With the help of her designer, she pulled out all the stops to conceive a unique confection.

When it comes to bridal fashion, every bride needs to look beautiful, elegant and classy. Nothing short of that.

In what we term simple and classy, Deborah won our hearts with her gorgeous green Kente apparel for the traditional wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

She glowed in long tresses that cascaded around her neck and she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Her husband was never left behind the show when he pulled out his kaftan outfit that had a touch of his wife's kente fabric.

It was a real showstopper for her white wedding. The dress, a white fabric strategically adorned with beautiful white floral appliques was super glamorous, making the bride’s dream come true.

Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, Deborah's wedding dress was simply unique. Her designer featured a sweetheart neckline that settles with the look.

ADVERTISEMENT

She glowed in the wrapped hairstyle and flawless makeup. Even the bouquet was something for the book.

Of course, Bismark was not going to allow his wife to steel the spotlight alone. His tuxedo suit and accessories complemented his look perfectly.

This is a solid 10/10 look and you should rock it if your wedding is on its way.

See the photos below and share your thoughts with us.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana