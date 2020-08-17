Since Thursday, August 13, 2020, Gospel musician, Joe Mettle has been trending obviously due to his marriage.

The multiple award-winning musician followed his white wedding with a dinner reception held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Joe put everyone in surprise when he pulled up a romantic show. He romantically grabbed his wife, Selasie and kissed her passionately.

The show indeed cleared the perception that Christian men aren’t romantic because they don’t show off their romantic lifestyle in public.

Here’s a highlight from the dinner.