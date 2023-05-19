Sexually active? 4 simple ways to prevent sexually transmitted infections

While some STIs can be treated, some types of STIs can’t be cured. It can have serious consequences beyond the immediate impact of the infection itself. The long-term effects of STIs can be serious and can be related to both sexual and reproductive health.

Sexually transmitted infections can be tough to diagnose. Some of them show few or no symptoms. Due to this most of the time, people realize that they have caught it after a long time. If not treated on time, it could worsen, causing you extreme discomfort and pain.

Here are simple ways to prevent STIs during sex:

Use protection

Use condoms or other tested methods of protection. It significantly lowers the chance of STI transmission. If you’re allergic to latex condoms, there are other options available, though these can have greater breaking rates than latex condoms. But you should still use it for protection and have safe sex.

Maintain hygiene

Maintain intimate area hygiene and wash your vagina before and after involving in sexual activity. It is also important to keep your intimate area clean all the time as a hygiene measure as poor hygiene can make you prone to bacterial and viral infection.

Communication

If you’re getting into a new relationship, talk to your partner about your sexual history and inform them of any STIs or other sexually transmitted diseases you may have. Request that they do the same. Being open and honest with your partner can help to reduce the risk of it.

Try monogamous sexual relationship