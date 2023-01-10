Simple ways to strengthen your relationship this year

Couples with better marriages report higher well-being, and a recent study found that having a better romantic relationship not only promoted well-being and better health now but that those benefits extend into the future.

The lesson is clear: Your relationship is important. Resolve to get it right. That doesn’t mean you have to be perfect.

Here are simple ways to strengthen your relationship this New Year.

Don’t stop showing your love

If you’d be suspicious that your partner had been up to something if he brought you some flowers unexpectedly, then you’ve both, quite obviously, got out of the habit of being romantic.

Don’t leave it until Valentine’s Day or an anniversary to show your love, do it any day, just because you feel like it. It’s the little gestures and the kind words that keep a relationship ticking along nicely.

Try some small acts of kindness

One of the great tips on how to improve a relationship is to try some small acts of kindness. The little things that you do for one another really can make all the difference to a relationship.

If you are making yourself a cup of coffee, why not make one for your partner as well and take it to them? It is this type of thoughtfulness and kindness that will be really very much appreciated and remembered.

Fight better

While nobody wants to argue with someone they love, disagreements are, in fact, healthy. It’s how you fight, and if you fight fairly and constructively, that matters.

One of the reasons to fight in relationships is because it strengthens the bond between the couples. Healthy and constructive fighting allows each person to air their views and express themselves without abuse or violence.

Fights like this only help the couple to become better people. Also, it allows the couple to settle their differences on time, see a clearer sky, and understand each other better.

Have sex

Sexual activity is a form of bonding that can offer an array of health benefits for interested partners.

Sex is a physical bonding activity that can be an important part of many types of relationships.