Situationships: How to identify them and how to come out of them

It’s frustrating especially when you do what lovers do but you can’t claim them as yours, neither will they claim you as theirs.

It’s a painful situation to find yourself because you don’t whether you’re single or not and don’t know if you should start dating other people or not.

Well if you find yourself in such a position there may be ways to see yourself out of it.

Do what friends do; Friends don’t kiss and make out on the couch, as hard as it is because you like this person. Don’t let them use you, if they call you a friend give them the friend package and the friend package doesn’t come with kisses and cuddles.

Who will pay for a package they’re getting for free? That’s why you need them to subscribe to it and let them give you that title.

Spend less time with them; You might have caught feelings because probably you spend too much time together, they’re always at your crib or you’re both always hanging out together whatever the case is reduce the time together.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but absence can also lessen attachment, your absence could make them realize that they like you or it could make you realize that you’re not as special to them as you thought you were, and though this may be hard you need to move on and find something else to occupy your time.

Like watching a movie or learning a new language just do something that will keep you away from them for a while.

Don’t push others away; Seriously, never make this mistake. Until someone makes it clear that they want you and only you don’t push others away, be open to meeting new people and if they act angry about it then do it more.

You cannot waste your youthful years on someone who cannot make a decision. Life is a short trip don’t waste it on someone who isn’t sure about you, move on.

Demand for a label; Honestly you deserve better so demand it, ask them what they want with you because you deserve to know. Everyone deserves to know where they stand, it’s frustrating when you don’t know where you stand.

It’s like someone opening a door to your room but they won’t come in neither will they go out they just stand in the doorway blocking others from coming in.

Give them the option to either back out or come in they may try to sweet talk you into giving them more benefits but stand your ground love yourself enough to say no to being used.

There’s no easy way to break away from a person you’ve built a bond with, someone with whom you thought you were going to spend forever. But trust me you don’t want to spend your forever with someone who doesn’t think you’re good enough to call you theirs.