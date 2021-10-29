Stephenie Benson's daughter, Alexandra's engagement outfit is as vibrant as ever, here're all the beautiful scenes

The families were captured in beautiful outfits that had a touch of kente.

Stephanie Benson has, hence, taken to social media to brief fans about the whole ceremony.

The videos show select portions of the knocking showing how the place was decorated, how the families arrived and how the ceremony was carried out.

She wrote on Instagram, “Celebrating Alex’s African Knocking ceremony at home. I’ll soo happy.”

Stephenie further confirmed that the couple will officially tie the knot next year.

“A full weekend celebrating Adeyinka and Alexandra s Knocking Ceremony. Adeyinka and his beautiful family came to my home correctly and from now on, my home is their home. My family has expanded and I’m very happy. This weekend was simple, fun but exhausting. THE WEDDING IS NOW SET FOR NEXT YEAR.”

Congratulations to Alexandra and Adeyinka.

Pulse Ghana