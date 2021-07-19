Stunning: Benedicta Gafah is impeccably dressed in red sequin

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allows her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

Benedict knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

We spotted the actress on the gram in a read sequin jumpsuit and we can’t help but share them with you.

The show-stopping fashion statement was paired with matching fashion accessories that match her outfit perfectly.

We are madly in love with her wrapped hairstyle, beautiful makeup and of course her infectious smile.

The outfit give her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Pulse Ghana