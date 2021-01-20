There’s nothing like knowing the type of wedding dress you want to wear on your wedding day. For this bride, wearing white for her white wedding wasn’t her thing.

Nii and his girlfriend Bertha tied the knots in a colourful event amid the coronavirus pandemic. The adorable couple left us in love with their outfit for the ceremony.

In what we term as simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente apparel for the traditional wedding.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

She glowed in the body wave hair that cascaded around her shoulders and she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Her groom wore a burgundy Agbada outfit and used his wife’s Kente and sash.

The traditional wedding was followed by a white wedding. Bertha's designer provided her a gorgeous unconventional wedding dress look. It was one of the highlights of the wedding.

For the exchange of vows, Bertha walked down the aisle in a stunning blush pink gown that perfectly flattered her figure. We could hardly keep our eyes off the dress though, taking in the sheer, nude panels and crystal embellishment that decorated the gown from head to toe.

Even the headpiece was something for the book.

The groom, on the other hand, changed into a burgundy Kaftan and we love the simplicity too.

Check photos below:

Bertha

Bertha

Bertha

Bertha

Bertha

Nii and Bertha

Nii and Bertha

Bertha

Bertha

Bertha

Bertha