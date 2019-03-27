She licks his boots clean amongst other things as part of her duties as his slave. And they go out with a collar on her neck with the chain in his hands.

Their daily routine seems to be transfixed on some parts of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey”. BDSM comprises of three categories: Bondage/Discipline, Dominance/Submission, and Sadism/Masochism.

READ ALSO: "I find aggressive men so attractive, a manly man who can slap and choke me during sex"- Woman

He flogs, kicks, uses her as his doormat and talks down on her all in efforts of displaying his dominance. Other times he ties her up and suspends her in the air but generally, the floor is more fun, according to him.

They have a safe word to use when things get dangerous or she’s not psychologically sound. And also use a lot of sex toys include a nine-tailed flog, a gag and a butt plug.

Conferring to her, she not a victim in all of these horrendous activities. She enjoys it all and performs all her duties as a slave out of her own violation. She also said that even if he forces her to do something, it’s because he knows she would love it.

She also talks about the good side of this weird act of intimacy in his she has regained power over her body. After suffering from eating disorders and causing unwanted pain to her body. For her, this new pain is fulfilling.

She says, “The more I’m on the floor in pains, the more I feel light and happy.”