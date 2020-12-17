Mary-love and the love of her life, Felix remind us why it’s so important to marry your best friend and we’re just in awe of how much joy they exude.

From tears of joy to laughter and great vibes. The emotions at the couple’s traditional marriage were so distinctive. Pure delight resonated on their big day.

The ceremony was everything beautiful and stunning when they portrayed culture with their Kente fabric.

The bride exuded such chic and free vibes. She stole our heart with her stunning orange and mauve kente combo outfit. Her simple makeup and elegant black and blonde curly hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in his wrapped Kente which matched his wife's outfit. His traditional Ahenema pair of slippers is the right way of screaming tradition at the ceremony.

The photos from the wedding tell a magical tale of love and a lifetime of happiness to come. We totally love Felix and Mary-love's love.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos for you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

Mary-love

Mary-love

Mary-love

Felix and Mary-love

Mary-love and her bridesmaids

Felix and Mary-love

Felix and Mary-love

Felix and Mary-love

Felix and Mary-love