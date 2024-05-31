4 things men should never discuss with their side chicks

Whether it's a search for excitement, an emotional connection, or something else entirely, it's crucial to navigate these waters carefully.
There could be many reasons you might find yourself indulging in an extramarital affair.
Recommended articles
If you find yourself in an extramarital affair, here are four things you should never discuss with your side chick because it could lead to chaos in the future.
1. Your partner's flaws
Talking about your partner's flaws with your side chick is a big no-no. Not only does it disrespect your spouse, but it also sets a negative tone and can lead to feelings of guilt and resentment. Moreover, your side chick might use this information against you in the future or even spill the beans to your partner.
2. Your marital problems
Keep the details of your marital problems out of conversations with your side chick. Discussing these issues can complicate things further, as it might create a false sense of intimacy and dependency.
It could also backfire if your side chick decides to confront your spouse or use the information to manipulate you.
3. Your take home salary
Your financial status is private information that should remain undisclosed. Sharing your take-home salary with your side chick can lead to unrealistic expectations and demands.
Additionally, this information could be used against you if the affair turns sour, leading to potential blackmail or financial exploitation.
4. Sensitive information about your children or other family members
Protecting your family’s privacy is paramount. Avoid sharing sensitive information about your children or other family members.
This includes their routines, personal issues, or any vulnerabilities. Your family’s safety and privacy should never be compromised, no matter the circumstances of your affair.
Engaging in an extramarital affair is fraught with risks and potential complications. By avoiding these sensitive topics, you can minimize the potential for chaos and maintain some level of discretion and respect for your primary relationship.
The best course of action is always to address issues within your marriage directly and honestly.