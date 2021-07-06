This bride's eggplant purple and orange Kente combo outfit for her traditional wedding is something to behold

When it comes to wedding looks, Ghanaians are near undefeated. From mermaid style gowns to floral appliques, we really know how to make a statement when it comes to celebrating nuptials.

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely Kente styles. The fabric symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony. Rich in colour and culture, Ghanaians are known for their unique traditional wedding attire, where the bride and groom are usually adorned with Kente a loose cloth that comes in a variety of colours and patterns) and a set of gold or bead jewellery.

However, when this bride traditionally tied the knot to the love of her life, one could not only describe her attire as over-the-top or elegantly extravagant.

The absolute gorgeous bride wore a floor-sweeping eggplant purple and orange Kente combo that made her look stunning.

Her blonde and black curly hairstyle and flawless makeup were just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in her eggplant purple Agbada outfit that matched his wife's outfit.

If you want the perfect Kente style inspiration for your wedding, then this couple is here to serve you one.

[Photo credit: Sorce photography]

