This is how your age affects your relationship

In essence, you can find love, satisfaction and lasting happiness in the most surprising ways and in the most random people. It does not matter how old they are, or what the age difference is between you and them.

That said, though, this is what one might expect when dating people of different age groups:

Early 20s and late 20s

This, apparently, is easy.

According to Madamenoire.com, if you’re a woman in your early twenties and you meet a man in his late twenties, you could have a pretty easy time getting this relationship off the ground.

The maturity levels between this two age groups is not too vast considering the fact that women mature a little quicker than men. So a woman in her early twenties and a guy in his late 20’s will very likely be in the same headspace and have a similar mindset on several issues.

Early 20s and late 30s

A relationship like this may be hinged on the need for control or domination. A man nearing 40 and a woman just pushing past her 20th birthday feels kind of wrong. Not an illegal thing, of course, but still, it feels so much like an ideal recipe for manipulation and control.

Mid 20s and early 30s

Mid 20s (female) and mid 30s (male) is a great pairing; a “sweet pot” as the website refers to it.

By the time women reach their mid-20s, they begin to think of settling down and having kids. They don’t want those things right now, but would like to get them going within the next few years. For men, this phase happens in their early-mid 30s.

A couple between these two age ranges just seem perfect.

Mid 20s and late 30s

A man in his late 30s may want to get married, like, tomorrow because all of his friends already have and this poses a difficulty of sorts if his partner is a woman just reaching her mid-20’s.

At that age, the thought of marriage is already creeping up her mind but the likelihood is low that she’s be in a rush to cross that bridge.

What this creates is a potential situation where one partner [the man] begins to pester the other for a marriage that the other feels should ideally wait for a little while.

Late 20s and late 30s

A relationship like this might just be one of the most ideal things.

“The late 20s is when women fully come into their own and know most of what there is to know about who they are and what they want. And, I believe it takes men until their mid 30s to figure all of that out. “So when a late 20s female and late 30s male come together, you can have too very mature, settled, and confident people and that makes for a great relationship,” according to Madamenoire.com.

Mid 30s and late 30s

A couple who in this category may have some tension. That is, a woman in her mid 30’s and a man in his late 30’s.

And this is how: because women don’t have forever to have kids, they may be all about quickly getting hitched and getting their child bearing phase out of the way.