This is why 35 is the ideal age for women to get married

At 35 you know what you want

By the time you reach 35, you typically have a clearer understanding of your needs, desires, and non-negotiables in a relationship. This self-awareness comes from life experiences, personal growth, and a deeper understanding of who you are.

This clarity allows you to make more informed decisions when choosing a life partner, reducing the likelihood of settling for less or entering into a relationship that doesn’t align with your long-term goals and values.

Less stress and more confidence

Having lived through various phases of life, women over 35 are generally more confident and self-assured. They know how to face life’s challenges without unnecessary stress or drama.

This maturity means they are more likely to enter a marriage with realistic expectations, emotional stability, and the ability to handle conflicts constructively. This emotional intelligence can be a great asset in maintaining a healthy and stable marriage.

Financial independence

By 35, many women have established their careers and achieved a level of financial independence. This economic stability allows them to meet their partners halfway, they are capable of contributing to the household and making joint financial decisions.

Being financially self-sufficient also means you are not reliant on a partner for your livelihood, which can foster a more balanced and respectful partnership. This independence can prevent potential power imbalances and make the marriage partnership more fulfilling.

You get to enjoy your 20s

Marrying after 35 often means that you have had the opportunity to fully enjoy your 20s—a decade often associated with exploration, adventure, and self-discovery.

During this time, you can focus on personal development, travel, and building lifelong friendships without the added responsibilities that marriage might bring.

This period of freedom and self-exploration allows you to enter marriage with a sense of fulfilment and fewer regrets, having already experienced and enjoyed the many opportunities life offers.

You are more mature and resilient

Marriage is filled with twists and turns, and having the emotional maturity to handle these challenges is crucial. By the time you’re 35, you’ve likely faced various personal and professional hurdles, building resilience along the way.

This life experience equips you with better coping mechanisms, problem-solving skills, and the ability to communicate effectively with your partner. Such maturity can lead to a more harmonious and enduring relationship.

While societal expectations may suggest that women should marry early, the choice to wait until after 35 can be incredibly empowering and beneficial.