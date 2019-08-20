Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown is the happiest Ghanaian celebrity right now. The award-winning screen goddess and TV host welcomed her first child, Maxin Mawushi Mensah at age 41 after over 2 years of marriage to Maxwell Mensah.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband share the same birthday month, August and we are left speechless when the couples took turns to surprise each other with gifts.

Some couples try to hide their private life from social media but the Mensah family doesn’t shy away from public displays of affection.

Indeed, and the two shall become one. Mr. Maxwell Mensah is always seen supporting his industrious, super talented and very ambitious wife. Such an inspiring couple goals for all.

In a lovely photo circulating online, the power couple were seen kissing passionately outside their home.

The couple was on our list of the most influential and fashionable couple couples of 2018 and we don’t regret that decision because they always step up their fashion game.

Check out more photos of them below: