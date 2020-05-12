In the scare of coronavirus (COVID 19), people who planned to marry within the season have been either forced to cancel their wedding dates or better still postponed it until further notice.

Planning for such a glamourous day could be very stressful and it becomes more stressful if you have to postpone it due to various reasons including the outbreak of the novel disease.

In my opinion, the wedding should come off, at least it will save some cost.

Whether postponed or not, preparations must still go on and the lady is usually seen to be the pivot in the process.

If you are the groom, these tips will help you be a part of the whole preparation process.

Planning out the guest list with the bride

Putting together a guest list can be a bit tricky and hard to do, especially if you want a few guests in order to fit into your budget.

Sit down with your wife-to-be and draft the list as a couple.

This will help you discuss the right people to put on the list and prevent any arguments that may result if a certain family member or friend is not invited.

Choosing and preparing the groomsmen

Right after you and your bride-to-be have discussed the number of people you should have on your entourage, the next step would be finding the people that will play the part perfectly.

As the bride is looking for her bridesmaids, a groom also needs to look through his friends and find those that will do a great job as groomsmen.

Choosing the outfits

It’s not only a bride that needs to look her best at a wedding. The groom too needs should take time and look for the most outstanding outfit he can get for the day.

The groom needs to take time and find the perfect outfit that suits his body shape and structure.

Practice wedding speech

Your wedding day is probably the best time to let your wife know that she is loved and has a very special place in your heart. A groom, therefore, needs to sit down and draft the best wedding speech they can to make the day even more special.

Although some people are naturals at giving speeches, writing it down will keep you on track, relevant and interesting and practice it.

Plan the honeymoon

Traditionally, it is the work of a groom to prepare for the honeymoon. The bride may also take part in this when it comes to choosing the destination however, it is usually the honour of the groom to usher his woman into married life.

Grooms thus need to take off the time to look for honeymoon destinations that are enjoyable and affordable.