Top 5 Ghanaian natural hairstylists giving brides the perfect styles on their weddings

Let’s face it. There are multiple options to choose from when it comes to bridal hairstyles thanks to social media. You can either take hairstyle inspiration from celebrity brides or beautiful Ghanaian brides captured by talented photographers.

It is very important to select a hairstyle that will make you stand out, feel confident and look glamorous throughout the day.

When it comes to bridal hair and makeup, gone are days of Eurocentric beauty standards—not to mention the pressure of straightening your hair to conform to outdated norms. Natural hair is essential to the identity of women of colour. Now, more than ever, women are embracing their God-given texture and whipping it out in the world, displaying the beauty and uniqueness of their curls. And with that comes endless styling options. From braided updos to twisted soft cluster curls, there are so many elegant styles to choose from.

Choosing the perfect hairstyle for your big day can be a stress-free and painless adventure when you work with the right hairstylists.

These people play key roles in every ceremony including weddings. They put together amazing and stunning ideas to create a style worthy of bride's most treasured moments.

Wedding bells can’t stop ringing this year. Celebrities and ordinary Ghanaians have found love and we are always excited to write about it and attended the events in our beautiful apparel.

For brides, importantly, we have compiled a list of Ghanaian natural hairstylists making brides look irresistible on their big day.

Afro Pearls

Afro Pearls does the perfect styles for brides with natural hair. Of course, natural hair can be styled on your big day and this is the place to be.

3130 Naturals

For both natural and wigs hairstyles, this is the place to be.

Queen Vee Beauty

Queen Vee beauty has a long list of clients she works with and her outcomes are always on point.

Strands Ghana

Strands Ghana give amazing styles for brides. If you are a bride, you can visit for the best styles.

EKB Makeover and Hair