As each year passes by, people including our favourite celebrities are growing, therefore, there’s the need to settle down to make a family.

Although the pandemic Covid-19 invaded the country, it didn't stop our celebrities from settling down with their spouses.

Accordingly, this list looks at Ghanaian celebrities and socialites who tied the knot this year.

Kaakie and Kwasi Anansi Aidoo

Ghanaian musician, Kaakie real name Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey was the first celebrity to tie the knot in 2020.

She got married to her fiancé, who was reported her high school mate from Achimota Senior High School.

Their white wedding was held on January 4, 2020, at East Legon Hills.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Kaakie and her husband

Kennedy and Tracy

Kennedy Osei, the first son of Osei Kwame Despite, and Tracy’s wedding ceremony swept Ghanaians off their feet as it turned out to be the dream wedding of a lot of people.

The two had their traditional marriage on February 13, 2020. It was followed by a lavish white wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 4, 2020.

They took over the whole internet with their rich reception at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra which saw in attendance great people and celebrities from across the country.

Tracy and Kennedy Asante Osei

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Fella and Medikal’s traditional marriage was held on 7th of March, 2020 at East Legon.

While fans waited for the white wedding to follow, Fella announced that with the invasion of the pandemic Covid-19, they were not certain as to when that will happen. They, however, took over the internet with their star-studded wedding.

The couple, have so far welcomed their first child.

Fella and Medikal are married!

Xandy Kamel and King Kaninja

Kumawood actress, Xandy Kamel cum TV presenter tied the knot with King Kaninja, a sports presenter with Angel FM, at a private ceremony on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

She was the first celebrity to tie the knots following the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus.

Xandy and husband

Kyeiwaa and Michael Kissi Asare

Kyeiwaa and her husband Michael Kissi Asare looked like royalty in their attire at the ceremony attended by a select group of family and friends.

The marriage came off on Saturday, July 25, 2020, following their court wedding some few months ago.

However, their traditional marriage came off on Friday, July 24 this year.

Kyeiwaa and her husband

Joe Mettle and Selasie

Popular Gospel artiste Joe Mettle and his wife, Selasie have so far been the last celebrity couple to have tied the knot this year.

The two took over the internet with their star-studded traditional wedding on August 13, 2020.

Their traditional wedding was followed by a white wedding and a beautiful reception at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The Mettle's wedding saw in attendance lots of celebrities from the music and media fraternity.