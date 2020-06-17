In a viral video, the former presidential aspirant proposed marriage to the love of his life.

Dressed in all white and in the presence of family and friends, the former trade minister knelt in front of his girlfriend, Dr Awura Mansa and presented her with a ring.

Mr Spio-Gabrah described his soul mate as a wonderful person whom he would love to spend the rest of his life with.

“This is the most beautiful ring I have found. I can’t just give it to you, I am required by customs to seek all blessings of this house and to ask you if you will marry me.”

His action got the audience shouting and screaming in excitement.