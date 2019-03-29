This female preacher is delving into a hornet's nest with her sermon about slay queens. Conferring to Urban dictionary, a slay queen is a girl who does not have a wealthy background but appears as if she does.

As the battle of social media and slay queens rage on, this preacher gives some clarity on the difference between a slay queen and a real queen.

She said, “ a slay queen checks what a man drives, but a real queen checks what drives the man”. In other words, to be a real queen you must focus on his vision and not the Mercedes Benz.

She also said its only slay queen who would want to know where you are coming from, but a real queen would want to know where you are going.

Slay queens always want to know where you live, but a real queen wants to know what lives in you.

So dear men, which category does your woman fall into, a slay queen or a real queen?