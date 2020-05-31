Some people have maintained that younger people are better because they have stamina and strength while others have said that older ones, due to experience, have an advantage.

Renowned Ghanaian playwright and motivational speaker, Uncle Ebo Whyte has shared his view on the issue.

According to him, although his experience was not a bad one, he had no idea how much better it would get in his older days.

“All of you in your 20s and 30s who think you’re having sex you don’t know anything… I thought I was good, I wasn’t that bad but with the years I could see oh my God so what were we doing when we were younger,” he said in a video on Instagram.

