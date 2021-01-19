The Covid-19 pandemic has affected so many areas of our everyday lives. We have to wash and sanitize our hands everywhere we go and there’s an underlying fear of getting sick.

Although things have changed, we have learnt how to accept the ‘new normal.’ A lot is going on, but life has to continue either way.

At the onset of the pandemic, it was hard to hold any ceremony or get together. In fact, strict measures were set to stop the spread of the virus.

But right now, things have opened up a little. There is some hope especially if you have an important event like your wedding coming up. You’re free to have your ceremony as long as you understand some of the new guidelines you have to embrace.

Here’s a guide on essential things you should keep in mind when planning for your big day:

Prioritize hygiene supplies in your budget

It can be difficult creating a budget for a wedding. You need to calculate how much you’ll need for the venue, the cake, your dress and so many other things.

During this season while the pandemic is still going on, one of the major priorities should be items like soap and sanitiser for you and the guests. You might even consider no contact machines that can automatically dispense the soap and sanitiser so that the risk of getting sick is greatly reduced.

Outdoor venues are better

Try and settle on outdoor venues for your wedding. The open-air will reduce the risk of infection after your wedding especially because there will be more than enough room for social distancing.

Do your research early and reserve your space to ensure you will be accommodated on the date you settle on.

Your guest list must be limited

There are strict regulations on the number of guests allowed during any social event.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to go through your invite list and select the few guests you’d want to attend. To avoid any compilations, invite the most important guests on your list.

Communicate with your guests regularly

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, so many couples have had to postpone or even cancel their wedding plans. You might have had your date set on a particular day only to realize that things might not work out exactly how you had planned. For that reason, you should make sure you keep your guests in the loop in case of major changes.

The other thing you should alert them on is the necessary protocols they’ll have to follow. Remind them that they will all be expected to get their temperature checked, wear masks

Work with what you have

It’s much better to shop locally as compared to shipping wedding items from abroad. You want to avoid experiencing delays and cancellations at the most crucial times during the planning process.

Work with your planner and coordinate how you can creatively execute the wedding with what is locally available.