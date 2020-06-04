Afrobeat singer, Wendy Shay has sent a strong message to the world with regards to the kind of man she would want to marry.

The German-born Ghanaian songstress disclosed this in an interview with Pulse.com.gh on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after being asked if she was single.

Wendy said she was single and she is definitely ready to mingle, however, the man should at least have some qualities which could make her succumb to him [future husband].

“I am single and so ready to mingle. Of course, you should be God-fearing, you should have vision, and you should be very responsible and be very presentable.

I also like a man who is a giver, I like men who give. It doesn't mean wealthy, but you should be well-doing who is as well a giver. This is such a turn on for me, it's a blessing for me.”

When asked if she wanted a rich man, the “Emergency” songstress said, “For money, I think we can both build ourselves and get money together. I believe in building together a lot."