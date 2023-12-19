ADVERTISEMENT
Here are all the ways waiting 90 days to have sex could help your new relationship

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the fast-paced world of modern dating, where instant gratification often takes precedence, the concept of waiting 90 days before engaging in intimacy may seem like a thing of the past.

All the ways the 90-day rule could help you

However, proponents of the 90-day rule argue that patience can be a virtue, and by delaying the physical aspect of a relationship, individuals can build a more meaningful connection with their partners.

Let's explore the reasons why waiting 90 days to have sex can potentially benefit your new relationship.

Building a meaningful connection: The 90-day rule is grounded in the idea that good things come to those who wait. By refraining from rushing into sex, individuals can focus on building a foundation of emotional connection and compatibility.

This period of abstinence encourages partners to engage in deeper conversations, share personal values, and establish common interests.

Through these interactions, a more profound understanding of each other's personalities and aspirations emerges, laying the groundwork for a meaningful and lasting connection.

Getting to know each other better: In the initial stages of a relationship, the excitement and chemistry can sometimes overshadow the need for genuine understanding.

The 90-day rule provides a buffer, allowing partners to delve into each other's lives without the distraction of physical intimacy.

This extended period of courtship fosters a sense of friendship, allowing individuals to discover their partner's quirks, preferences, and even potential deal-breakers.

By taking the time to unravel the layers of each other's personalities, couples can make more informed decisions about the long-term compatibility of their relationship.

Building a stronger bond: A solid emotional foundation is crucial for the success of any relationship. The 90-day rule nurtures this foundation by fostering open communication, trust, and mutual respect.

As partners invest time and effort in understanding each other on a deeper level, a stronger bond naturally develops.

This emotional connection can serve as a stabilizing force when facing challenges and uncertainties in the relationship, providing a resilient framework for the partnership to thrive.

Encouraging mutual respect: The decision to wait 90 days before engaging in sex is a mutual agreement that reflects shared values and respect for each other's boundaries.

This shared commitment lays the groundwork for a healthy and consensual partnership, emphasizing the importance of clear communication and understanding.

By respecting each other's wishes and taking the time to build a foundation of emotional connection, couples set the stage for a relationship built on trust and consideration.

While the 90-day rule may not be a one-size-fits-all solution for every couple, its principles of patience, communication, and a strong emotional foundation can serve as valuable guidelines for those seeking lasting and meaningful relationships.

By allowing time for a genuine connection to blossom, individuals can embark on a journey of self-discovery and shared experiences, ultimately creating a relationship that stands the test of time.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

