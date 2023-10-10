Reliving the Golden Era at the Pulse Influencer Awards

In recent years the role of influencers has grown immensely. Traditional media dominance in storytelling, product or service marketing, and promotion has given way to social media and content creators, the influencers who have huge followings and daily shape the minds of their audience. The advantage is that social media provides these influencers the platform to reach people worldwide and foster a sense of community.

Recognizing their efforts in enhancing brand image, reputation, and visibility on the regular, Pulse Africa initiated the Pulse Influencers Award. This annual event celebrates the contribution of influencers who not only assist brands in storytelling and promoting products and services to the everyday Ghanaian but also play a pivotal role in shaping public opinions, raising awareness on national and health issues, and social injustices, and contributing to their resolution.

The Pulse Influencer Awards is hosted every year across the six markets of Pulse Africa namely; Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda, Kenya, and Cote d'Ivoire to reward influencers who have excelled under the year of review.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Award ceremony offers a wide range of renowned award categories, each created to honor and recognize the extraordinary abilities and feats of influencers across a range of fields. The category included but was not limited to technology, lifestyle, comedy, and beauty, and a special presentation of $ 1,000.00 to the winner of the Ayoba Challenge Made in Ghana.

The categories on the night were; Instagram Influencer of the Year, Facebook Influencer of the Year, YouTube Influencer of the Year, Tech Influencer of the Year, Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year, Twitter Influencer of the Year, Fashion Influencer of the Year, Podcast Influencer of the Year, Business Influencer of the Year, Comedy Influencer of the Year, Adjetey Anang NextGen Influencer of the Year, Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year, Sports Influencer of the Year, LinkedIn Influencer of the Year, Music Influencer of the Year, Food Influencer of the Year, Lifestyle Influencer of the Year, Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year, Snapchat Influencer of the Year, TikTok Influencer of the Year and Dance Influencer of the Year.

On the night of the awards, Princess Burland emerged as the biggest winner, claiming victory in three significant categories: Instagram Influencer of the Year, Lifestyle Influencer of the Year, and YouTube Influencer of the Year. Joining her in the spotlight were other influencers, each recognized for their exceptional contributions in their respective fields: Tech Influencer of the Year: Philip Okoampah Kwaning, Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year: SikaOfficial, Twitter Influencer of the Year: SikaOfficial, Fashion Influencer of the Year: Wesley Kesse, Podcast Influencer of the Year: Stay By Plan, Business Influencer of the Year: Maison Yusif, Comedy Influencer of the Year: Made In Ghana, Adjetey Anang Next Generation Influencer of the Year: Aqua Junior, Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year: Aewura Art, Sports Influencer of the Year: Mohammed Kudus, LinkedIn Influencer of the Year: Martin King Arthur (Kofi Kinata), Music Influencer of the Year: Blacko, Food Influencer of the Year: Sweet Adjeley, Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year: Afronita, Snapchat Influencer of the Year: Dulcie Boateng, and TikTok and Dance Influencer of the Year: Endurance Grand. Although only a few could be awarded for their work, it is fair to say that all the other nominees were equally winners and they all deserve to be celebrated for their dedication and influence.

During the event, the two hosts on the red-carpet Nicholas and Essilfua truly stood out as a breath of fresh air. Draped in elegant black outfits shining bright like diamonds, they radiated charm and welcomed guests with enchanting smiles and a fierce sense of presence. What I loved most about them was their voice, it was powerful yet not loud. What truly set them apart was their refreshing approach, not once did they resort to the tired cliché of asking attendees 'What are you wearing?' As a Ghanaian viewer, this departure from the norm was a much-welcomed change, as this question has become all too common on recent red carpets.

The red-carpet hosts set the stage beautifully, setting the tone for the evening's ceremony. When Jay Foley and Noella, took the wheels as MCs of the night, it was evident that we were in capable hands. With their experience in event hosting, they effortlessly steered the event with poise and allure. Jay Foley and Noella not only kept the programme running well but also connected with the audience, making it a memorable evening for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the event kicked off, the MADE Entertainment live band treated guests to a beautiful rendition of Ghanaian high-life classics. Their melodies set the perfect mood, keeping everyone in their seats, eagerly anticipating what the night holds. However, my personal highlight of the night was the DJ's music selection especially before the event commenced. As a proud 90’s baby, the DJ’s selection of the 2000s music was like a trip down memory lane, bringing back memories from my Junior High and Senior High school days. Even someone like me, who often has "two left feet" on the dance floor, couldn't help but tap along to the music because it was so contagious.

At the event, both Katarina Link, the CEO of Pulse Africa, and the Managing Director of Pulse Ghana delivered heartfelt speeches. They extended their congratulations to the nominees, expressed gratitude to sponsors for their support, and thanked all the invited guests for attending. Their appreciation also extended to the dedicated staff and event organizers who brought the Pulse vision to life.

The evening featured fascinating performances by emerging talents such as Anabel and Maya Blu, who effortlessly engaged the audience, amidst joyous singing and dancing. However, the icing on the cake was when the renowned rapper, Manifest, took the stage. Pulse Ghana truly exceeded expectations, and the amazement and awe on the faces of the guests were real. The 'No Way to Heaven, hitmaker left everyone craving more.

Let's turn our attention back to the red carpet, where the night's fashion took center stage. As the official red-carpet photographer, Manuel Photography captured the essence of elegance and style. It was clear that everyone had received the memo, the dress code was black and gold, and everyone embraced it with style and grace. From the elegant long gowns to the chic short dresses, from Tuxedos to beautifully adorned Kaftans, it was a night of high fashion that left a lasting impression. While I tried to pick my best-dressed attendee, the choices were so dazzling that I couldn't settle on just one. It truly felt like a Golden Era night, where fashion reigned supreme.

And speaking of ambiance, let's not forget the remarkable setup by Gino, Spirit of Timbuktu, and Jameson. The sight of Jameson wooden barrels with a warm fire burning from charcoal beneath them added a touch of rustic charm to the surroundings, and it became a must-visit photo spot for nearly everyone at the event. Inside the hall, the Jameson bar was equally impressive, with flawless branding that earned it a perfect 10 out of 10. What made it even more delightful was the fact that the bar was open and free for all attendees to enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Truth be told, it has been a long time since I witnessed an event as vibrant and engaging as the Pulse Influencer Award. From the moment guests stepped in, the energy was profound, and there was never a dull moment. The DWP team, in particular, brought an electrifying presence as they cheered on Afronitaa and Endurance Grand, both of whom shone brightly as they picked up their well-deserved awards.

One of the most unforgettable moments of the night occurred when Endurance Grand was crowned Dance Influencer of the Year. With her DWP family by her side and her Manager, Quables on stage, the atmosphere was electric. Endurance Grand's heartfelt presentation of her award to Quables, along with her expressions of gratitude for the platform he provided her to express herself through dance and make a living out of it was endearing.

In conclusion, the Pulse Influencer Awards proved to be a truly phenomenal event, graced by the presence of stars like KOD, James Gardner, and Adjetey Annan. The generous support from sponsors like MTN Ayoba, Gino, and Jameson, who sponsored the Pulse Influencer Award, contributed to making the night truly unforgettable.

My only downside of the night was the influencers making a fashionably late entrance and therefore the event starting a bit later than it should have. Everything else about the evening, from the stunning performances to the deserving award winners was painstakingly planned and executed.

As I pen down these thoughts, I can't help but eagerly anticipate next year's event, which I am sure will be just as electrifying as this year's. Until then, let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees of this year's Pulse Influencer Awards. And to the incredible team at Pulse, keep that Pulse beating. I can't wait to see what the future holds.

ADVERTISEMENT