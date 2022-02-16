RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Second edition of African Most Beautiful USA to be launched in March

This second edition of the African Most Beautiful USA being organised by Abofrem Area Foundation Inc. will be launched on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Palmyra Harbour Banquet Hall in New Jersey, USA.

The launch is expected to bring together a number of personalities in the showbiz industry, and individuals from the business community among others.

The African Most Beautiful USA pageant is organized by the Abofrem Area Foundation Inc. with the goal of celebrating the diverse yet beautiful culture from all parts of the African continent in the USA.

The beauty pageant aims at celebrating the diverse yet beautiful culture from all parts of the African continent in the United States of America.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Abofrem Area Foundation, Nana Obaahemaa Nkrumah Akosua Adasa Ill, the winner of the African Most Beautiful USA will become a star and a Goodwill Ambassador, giving back to all African-centric societies and championing the cause of young African women who wish to strive higher and become whatever they want to be to achieve their goals and objectives.

Last year Christelle Awa from Congo beat nine other beautiful ladies to be crowned winner of the maiden edition of African Most Beautiful USA pageant held at the Ritz Theatre in New Jersey, USA.

She took home a brand-new car, crown and cash prize.

