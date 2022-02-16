Second edition of African Most Beautiful USA to be launched in March

The African Most Beautiful USA pageant is organized by the Abofrem Area Foundation Inc. with the goal of celebrating the diverse yet beautiful culture from all parts of the African continent in the USA.

The beauty pageant aims at celebrating the diverse yet beautiful culture from all parts of the African continent in the United States of America.

Pulse Ghana

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Abofrem Area Foundation, Nana Obaahemaa Nkrumah Akosua Adasa Ill, the winner of the African Most Beautiful USA will become a star and a Goodwill Ambassador, giving back to all African-centric societies and championing the cause of young African women who wish to strive higher and become whatever they want to be to achieve their goals and objectives.

Last year Christelle Awa from Congo beat nine other beautiful ladies to be crowned winner of the maiden edition of African Most Beautiful USA pageant held at the Ritz Theatre in New Jersey, USA.