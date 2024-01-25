3 menopausal behaviours often mistaken for witchcraft

It's vital to understand that many of these behavioral changes are natural and are often symptoms of menopause, not signs of witchcraft.

Here, we shed light on menopausal symptoms that are commonly misunderstood.

Mood swings: More than just attitude changes

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most noticeable changes during menopause is in mood. Women may experience sudden shifts in their feelings, ranging from irritability to sadness, often mistaken for intentional changes in attitude.

They could be smiling one minute and the next minute they are very angry. Most women in this phase of life are often unpredictable, what made them happy today can make them very angry the next day.

It's important to recognize these mood swings as a common symptom of the hormonal changes that occur during menopause.

Sleep disturbances: Not just simple restlessness

Menopausal women often experience sleep problems, including difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. These disturbances can lead to fatigue during the day, affecting their mood and behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some, due to their inability to sleep, try to keep everyone awake or get irritated at the slightest things which could lead to arguments and petty squabbles with those around them.

Understanding these sleep issues as a part of menopause can foster more empathy towards the women experiencing them.

Physical changes: Beyond what meets the eye

Menopause can also lead to physical changes like hot flashes and weight gain. These changes can be distressing and may affect a woman’s self-esteem and behavior.

She may lash out and pick fights with everyone around her due to how distressed she feels on the inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognizing these physical symptoms as natural parts of menopause is crucial in providing support and understanding.

Educating ourselves and our communities about the realities of menopause is a crucial step in changing perceptions.

Instead of ostracization, women going through menopause deserve empathy, support, and proper medical care.