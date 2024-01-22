Simple workouts for busy people

1. The tro-tro tension release: While commuting in a tro-tro or sitting in traffic, do some neck and shoulder stretches. Roll your shoulders back and forth and turn your neck side to side. It helps release tension and keeps you relaxed.

2. The chop bar squat: Next time you're waiting for your waakye at a local chop bar, try doing a few squats. Stand straight, slowly bend your knees, and lower your body as if sitting back in a chair, then stand up again. It’s a great leg and buttock workout.

3. The market march: Turn your market visits into a fitness routine. While shopping at Makola or any local market, consciously take longer strides and walk at a brisk pace. It’s a great way to get your heart rate up.

4. The desk dance: For those with office jobs, try some seated leg lifts. Sit upright, extend one leg out, and hold for a few seconds, then lower it back without touching the floor. Alternate legs to keep your thighs toned.

5. The TV timeout: During your favorite TV show or even while listening to the evening news, use commercial breaks to do some standing lunges or simple stretches. This keeps your body active, especially after a long day of sitting.

6. The kitchen calf raises: While cooking or washing dishes, do some calf raises. Stand on your toes, hold for a few seconds, and lower back down. It’s an easy way to strengthen your calves.