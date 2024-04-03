Will we be able to see the solar eclipse in Ghana? Here's what you need to know

Eclipse across the Americas

This upcoming solar eclipse is primarily an American affair. The path of the eclipse will sweep across several countries in the Americas, offering a unique viewing experience to millions.

From the dense forests of Canada down through the United States and into the tropical landscapes of Mexico, this eclipse promises to be a memorable event for those within its narrow path of totality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global viewing parties

While the main event is concentrated in the Americas, neighboring countries on the periphery of the path will also catch a glimpse of this solar spectacle.

Countries in parts of South America and the Caribbean will be treated to a partial eclipse, where the moon covers a portion of the sun.

It’s a wider party than you might think, with nations far from the direct path still able to enjoy the show, albeit on a smaller scale.

What about Ghana?

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, for the burning question: Will Ghana get a seat at this celestial table? Unfortunately, due to the geographical path of this eclipse, it will not be visible from Ghana.

The eclipse's trajectory is confined to the Western Hemisphere, making it an event exclusive to the Americas.

But fret not! The beauty of our connected world today means that Ghanaians and others around the globe can still partake in this event, thanks to live streams and broadcasts from organizations and observatories.

Mark your calendars

For those in the viewing path, remember that safety comes first. Never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, such as solar viewing glasses or pinhole projectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

And for those outside the direct viewing area, check out online platforms for live coverage of the eclipse.

While Ghana might not be on the guest list for this solar eclipse, it doesn't diminish the wonder of the event.