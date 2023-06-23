South Africa's Johann Rupert overtakes Dangote as richest man in Africa

This drop came shortly after he dethroned Dangote, who experienced a substantial reduction in his net worth due to Nigeria’s currency plummeting to a record low, Billonaires.africa reported.

This was a result of the country’s central bank’s decision to auction dollars at a rate 36-percent weaker than the official market.

As a result of the $200 million dip, Rupert’s net worth slumped from $12 billion on June 16 to $11.8 billion at the time of writing. This decrease is linked to a decline in the market value of his 9.14-percent stake in the Swiss luxury goods group, Richemont.

Richemont’s shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange experienced a 3.2-percent drop, falling from CHF150.45 ($167.8) on June 16 to CHF145.6 ($162.35) at the time of this report. Consequently, the market value of Rupert’s stake in the company suffered a decline.

At the time of drafting this report, Aliko Dangote, now Africa’s second-richest person, trails behind Rupert with a net worth of $10.4 billion. This represents a decrease of $400 million from his previous net worth of $10.8 billion, which was recorded six days ago.