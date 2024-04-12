ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

4 reasons pregnant women are not allowed to wear heels

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Pregnant women can wear heels, but it is generally not recommended, especially as the pregnancy progresses.

The dangers of wearing high heels during pregnancy [Image credit: Godisable Jacob]
The dangers of wearing high heels during pregnancy [Image credit: Godisable Jacob]

Wearing high heels during pregnancy can pose several challenges and risks:

Recommended articles

During pregnancy, a woman’s center of gravity shifts as her belly grows, naturally affecting her balance. High heels, which can be tricky to manage even without a baby on board, significantly increase the risk of trips and falls.

This isn't just about minor mishaps; falling during pregnancy can be dangerous and potentially harm both the mother and baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opting for flats or low, stable shoes can dramatically reduce this risk, ensuring safer mobility.

It’s no secret that many women experience swelling in their feet and ankles during pregnancy due to increased body fluids and blood volume.

High heels can exacerbate this swelling, making shoes tight and uncomfortable. More importantly, heels aren't conducive to proper circulation, which is crucial to managing swelling.

Comfortable, well-fitted footwear can help alleviate discomfort and support better circulation, making those nine months more bearable on your feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnancy naturally puts a strain on the back. Wearing high heels can worsen this strain because heels tilt the pelvis forward, increasing the curvature of the back.

This unnatural alignment strains the lower back, potentially intensifying pregnancy-induced back pain. A supportive, flat shoe helps maintain better posture and reduces the stress on the spine, keeping back pain in check.

As pregnancy progresses, the additional weight gain puts more pressure on the feet. High heels distribute body weight unevenly, focusing extra pressure on the front of the foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, this can lead to complications like plantar fasciitis or exacerbated foot pain, which could linger long after pregnancy.

Switching to shoes with good arch support and a comfortable fit can prevent these issues and provide a more pleasant pregnancy experience.

Choosing the right footwear during pregnancy isn’t just about comfort—it’s about safety and health for both the mother and the unborn child.

While the allure of high heels might be strong, the reasons to avoid them during pregnancy are compelling and worth considering for anyone expecting.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Height surgery

Height surgery: All you need to know about the surgery that can make you taller

No bake biscuit cake

How to make a cake without baking

Sliced African yam

How to make peeled yam last long in your freezer using salt

Get your glow on: Say goodbye to acne with this natural skincare remedy

Get your glow on: Say goodbye to acne with this natural skincare remedy