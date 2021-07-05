The magic to being on time(Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

KEEP A SCHEDULE

You should plan on how to use your day, you should know what you will be doing at particular times, also you must obey this schedule in other to make the most out of it. This saves your sleep time. You won’t be texting deep into the night because you know you have a meeting the next morning and you won’t be out partying in the afternoon because you have a dinner scheduled for that time. With this, you are sure to wake up early and use your day effectively.

2.BREED SLEEP.

Do whatever possible to facilitate sleep, if it takes covering your eyes, changing the paintings in your room, playing calm music just make sure you aren’t wasting valuable sleep time lying down and staring into the ceiling, make your best efforts to sleep quickly and deeply to help you get maximum rest and help you to wake up early.

3.WATCH YOU EAT.

No matter how hard you try, sleeping with a heavy load in your stomach barely makes you get any minutes of sleep. This is because digestion is at its peak when you sleep so whenever you overeat the body overworks to give you that hunger early in the morning. In addition, the earlier you get hungry the earlier you wake up. So eating heavy especially before sleep is not a very good idea.

4.GET YOUR ALARM FAR.

Sometimes your alarm is your last resort, as in you are a deep sleeper and just noise can have any hope of waking you up. When this is the situation make sure your alarm is far from you as possible this makes it impossible to cut out the noise unless you walk to where it is, this reduces the chances of you going back to bed and makes you have more time to prepare for the stuff on your schedule.

The decision to make the most out of your day is the real motive behind waking up early, you won't feel like waking up when you have nothing to do so you should be full of aspirations and goals for the day.

Samuel Hesse