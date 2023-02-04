The app has even helped to create a new kind of celebrity. Instagram influencers have changed the way we scroll, the way we get entertained even the way brands sell things to us. However, when it comes to the biggest names on Instagram, we see some fairly usual suspects.
Top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram – 2023
Instagram has come a long way since it launched back in 2010. Once a simple photo-sharing app, the Gram has evolved into many things: a way to keep in touch with old friends; a place to start new flings; a portfolio for creatives of all kinds to showcase their work; a battleground for social justice; a shopping and e-commerce platform and Ultimately, Instagram has become a mirror of what we care about, which we’re reminded of every time we log in by the all-seeing Algorithm.
According to Statista, by 2025, Instagram will reach 1.44 billion monthly active users worldwide, including some well-known celebrities.
This article shows the audience the top 10 most followed celebs on Instagram in 2023.
JACKIE APPIAH
It is no surprise that the beautiful actress Jakie Appiah is the most-followed celebrity in Ghana with a total of 9.8 million followers. The actress has over the years built a solid brand with the social app as one of the closest mediums to get updates on her life.
The actress is soon to hit 10 million followers on Instagram by mid-year 2023 and will be the most recognized personality in Ghana.
JULIET IBRAHIM
Following Jackie closely is Juliet Ibrahim with 7.3 million followers. The actress, entrepreneur, and author have garnered a lot of followers this year as compared to last year.
YVONNE NELSON
The actress, producer, and entrepreneur is following in third with 7.3 million followers. the mother of one currently runs a Day Care called Just like Mama.
NADIA BUARI
Nadia Buari is occupying the fourth position of the most-followed celebrity in Ghana with 5.5 million followers. The beautiful actress and mother of four are one of the many celebs that keep a low profile in the industry. However, her engagements on Instagram bring in the numbers.
NANA AMA MCBROWN
Nana Ama McBrown is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram and one of the most sort after brands in the country. The evergreen actress sits at the number 5th position with 5.1 million Instagram followers.
SARKODIE
Closely following on the sixth spot is Rapper Sakordie with 5.1 million Instagram followers. The most decorated music artist in Ghana and Africa as a whole amasses quite an engagement on his social whenever he shares a photo or video.
STONEBWOY
The 7th most followed celebrity in Ghana is Stonebwoy with 4.2 million followers. new year new goals, and hopefully, some new Bhim natives will hop on the following train.
MONA MONTRAGE
Mona Montrage, the entrepreneur cum artist sits with a following of about 4.2 million, her curvaceous body and sense of style are one to look out for on the Gram.
EMELIA BROBBEY
Emelia Brobbey is positioned with 4.1 million followers. The actress, television presenter, and musician is one of the most popular Ghanaian celebrities on the blog.
FELLA MAKAFUI
Precious Frimpong is fast gathering numbers on Instagram with 4 million fans, the Yolo actress, and entrepreneur over the period has amassed some fans in numbers on her socials.
The list will be updated as the following of these personalities grow along
