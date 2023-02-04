Top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram – 2023

According to Statista, by 2025, Instagram will reach 1.44 billion monthly active users worldwide, including some well-known celebrities.

This article shows the audience the top 10 most followed celebs on Instagram in 2023.

JACKIE APPIAH

It is no surprise that the beautiful actress Jakie Appiah is the most-followed celebrity in Ghana with a total of 9.8 million followers. The actress has over the years built a solid brand with the social app as one of the closest mediums to get updates on her life.

The actress is soon to hit 10 million followers on Instagram by mid-year 2023 and will be the most recognized personality in Ghana.

JULIET IBRAHIM

Following Jackie closely is Juliet Ibrahim with 7.3 million followers. The actress, entrepreneur, and author have garnered a lot of followers this year as compared to last year.

YVONNE NELSON

The actress, producer, and entrepreneur is following in third with 7.3 million followers. the mother of one currently runs a Day Care called Just like Mama.

NADIA BUARI

Nadia Buari is occupying the fourth position of the most-followed celebrity in Ghana with 5.5 million followers. The beautiful actress and mother of four are one of the many celebs that keep a low profile in the industry. However, her engagements on Instagram bring in the numbers.

NANA AMA MCBROWN

Nana Ama McBrown is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram and one of the most sort after brands in the country. The evergreen actress sits at the number 5th position with 5.1 million Instagram followers.

SARKODIE

Closely following on the sixth spot is Rapper Sakordie with 5.1 million Instagram followers. The most decorated music artist in Ghana and Africa as a whole amasses quite an engagement on his social whenever he shares a photo or video.

STONEBWOY

The 7th most followed celebrity in Ghana is Stonebwoy with 4.2 million followers. new year new goals, and hopefully, some new Bhim natives will hop on the following train.

MONA MONTRAGE

Mona Montrage, the entrepreneur cum artist sits with a following of about 4.2 million, her curvaceous body and sense of style are one to look out for on the Gram.

EMELIA BROBBEY

Emelia Brobbey is positioned with 4.1 million followers. The actress, television presenter, and musician is one of the most popular Ghanaian celebrities on the blog.

FELLA MAKAFUI

Precious Frimpong is fast gathering numbers on Instagram with 4 million fans, the Yolo actress, and entrepreneur over the period has amassed some fans in numbers on her socials.