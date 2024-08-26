ADVERTISEMENT
6 ways to kick an unwanted visitor out of your home

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Have you ever had anyone sleep at your home for a day or two then got too comfortable and then refuse to leave?

6 ways to kick an unwanted visitor out of your home
Ways to kick an unwanted visitor out of your home

Such a situation can get very frustrating especially if this is someone you respect very much and don't want to ruin the relationship. However, there are polite and tactful ways to handle the situation without causing harm to your bond. Here are some strategies you can consider:

The first step is to have a polite yet direct conversation. Let them know how much you value your space and privacy.

Have an honest conversation:.NickyLloyd/Getty Images
Explain that while you’ve enjoyed their company, you need your personal space back. A respectful and reasonable person will understand and make arrangements to leave.

If a conversation doesn’t work, start removing the comforts that make your place feel like home to them. For instance, start complaining about everything they do, stop cooking their meals, doing their laundry, or providing entertainment. Gradually withdrawing these comforts might make them reconsider overstaying.

If the person doesn't take the hint, enlist the help of trusted friends or family members. Having more people around can make the space feel crowded and uncomfortable, which well send an unspoken message to the unwanted guests to leave.

Crowd the room
If you rent your place and are on good terms with the landlord, consider explaining the situation to them. A landlord may feel more comfortable stepping in to request that the overstaying guest leave.

If other tactics fail, you can act like you’re moving out. Start packing your things and make it look like you’re planning to leave. This could prompt the unwanted visitor to pack their belongings too, assuming the living arrangement is coming to an end.

Pretend to move out.Svetikd/Getty Images
As a last resort, you might have to take a firmer stance and ask them to leave outright. Sometimes being too nice can be taken advantage of, so it’s crucial to assert your rights and boundaries when they’re being crossed.

You don't have to be nice about your personal privacy. If someone is encroaching and your space and you tell them nicely don't be afraid to let them know how unhappy you are about what they are doing. Setting clear boundaries is crucial to maintaining your comfort and peace of mind in your own home.

