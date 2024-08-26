6 ways to kick an unwanted visitor out of your home

1. Have an honest conversation:

The first step is to have a polite yet direct conversation. Let them know how much you value your space and privacy.

Explain that while you’ve enjoyed their company, you need your personal space back. A respectful and reasonable person will understand and make arrangements to leave.

2. Make the environment less comfortable:

If a conversation doesn’t work, start removing the comforts that make your place feel like home to them. For instance, start complaining about everything they do, stop cooking their meals, doing their laundry, or providing entertainment. Gradually withdrawing these comforts might make them reconsider overstaying.

3. Crowd the space:

If the person doesn't take the hint, enlist the help of trusted friends or family members. Having more people around can make the space feel crowded and uncomfortable, which well send an unspoken message to the unwanted guests to leave.

4. Involve the homeowner:

If you rent your place and are on good terms with the landlord, consider explaining the situation to them. A landlord may feel more comfortable stepping in to request that the overstaying guest leave.

5. Pretend to move out:

If other tactics fail, you can act like you’re moving out. Start packing your things and make it look like you’re planning to leave. This could prompt the unwanted visitor to pack their belongings too, assuming the living arrangement is coming to an end.

6. Direct ejection:

As a last resort, you might have to take a firmer stance and ask them to leave outright. Sometimes being too nice can be taken advantage of, so it’s crucial to assert your rights and boundaries when they’re being crossed.