8 Tips that can save you in a fire outbreak

Evacuate Immediately: Leave the building or area as quickly as possible. Do not stop to gather personal belongings or valuables. Close doors behind you to help contain the fire.

Use Stairs, Not Elevators: Never use elevators during a fire as they could become inoperable or take you to a dangerous location.

Stay Low: If there's smoke, stay close to the ground as smoke rises and the air near the floor is generally less smoky and toxic.

Check Doors for Heat: Before opening a closed door, touch it gently with the back of your hand. If the door is warm or hot, do not open it as there might be fire on the other side.

Cover Mouth and Nose: If you have a cloth or mask available, use it to cover your mouth and nose to help filter out smoke and toxins.

Alert Others: If possible, warn others who might not be aware of the fire as you exit.

Stay Outside: Do not re-enter the building until emergency services declare it safe to do so.

Your safety is paramount. Do not attempt to fight the fire yourself unless you have been trained to use firefighting equipment and it's safe to do so.

