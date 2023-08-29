Sound the Alarm: If there is a fire alarm system in the building, activate it to alert everyone in the vicinity about the fire. If not, you can scream to draw attention to the situation.
8 Tips that can save you in a fire outbreak
In the event of a fire outbreak, your top priority is ensuring your safety and the safety of others. Here's what you should do:
Recommended articles
Evacuate Immediately: Leave the building or area as quickly as possible. Do not stop to gather personal belongings or valuables. Close doors behind you to help contain the fire.
Use Stairs, Not Elevators: Never use elevators during a fire as they could become inoperable or take you to a dangerous location.
Stay Low: If there's smoke, stay close to the ground as smoke rises and the air near the floor is generally less smoky and toxic.
Check Doors for Heat: Before opening a closed door, touch it gently with the back of your hand. If the door is warm or hot, do not open it as there might be fire on the other side.
Cover Mouth and Nose: If you have a cloth or mask available, use it to cover your mouth and nose to help filter out smoke and toxins.
Alert Others: If possible, warn others who might not be aware of the fire as you exit.
Stay Outside: Do not re-enter the building until emergency services declare it safe to do so.
Your safety is paramount. Do not attempt to fight the fire yourself unless you have been trained to use firefighting equipment and it's safe to do so.
If the fire is too large or spreading rapidly, focus on evacuating and let trained professionals handle the firefighting.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh