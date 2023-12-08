3 reasons relationships that start in December may not last

In this article, we explore three reasons why relationships initiated during the holiday season may not stand the test of time.

Seasonal hype:

One of the primary reasons why relationships formed in December may struggle to endure is the overwhelming influence of the festive spirit.

The holiday season is often marked by a heightened sense of joy, celebration, and a general willingness to embrace new experiences.

People might be more open to socializing, attending events, and engaging in activities that they wouldn't normally consider.

However, this heightened enthusiasm can sometimes create an artificial sense of connection.

Individuals may mistake the shared excitement of the season for genuine compatibility, only to find that their connection fades when the holiday decorations come down.

As the novelty wears off, the relationship may struggle to find a solid foundation beyond the temporary euphoria of December.

Temporary companionship for the festive season:

The holiday season can be a lonely time for many individuals, leading some to seek companionship as a means of navigating the often emotionally charged festivities.

The desire for warmth and connection during this time can prompt people to enter relationships that are more about filling a void than building a long-term connection.

As the new year unfolds and normal routines resume, the reasons that brought these individuals together in the first place may lose their significance.

The relationship, having been forged due to holiday loneliness, may lack the depth and substance necessary for a lasting connection.

When the initial purpose of providing seasonal solace fades away, so too might the relationship.

Post-holiday realities and expectations:

Once the holiday decorations are packed away and the daily grind resumes, couples formed in December may find themselves facing a reality check.

The expectations and dynamics that seemed effortless during the festive season may become more challenging to navigate in the context of everyday life.

The pressure to maintain the same level of excitement and connection that characterized the holiday season can lead to disappointment.

Couples may realize that they were swept up in the magic of December without thoroughly considering the practicalities of a long-term relationship.

As the relationship encounters real-world challenges, the lack of a strong foundation may become apparent, potentially leading to its demise.