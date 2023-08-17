Reasons why sex has decreased in your marriage

Hold on, before jumping to conclusions about the state of your marriage, consider these potential reasons for the significant reduction in sexual activity:

1. Phases in a Relationship: Remember that relationships go through various phases. Life is full of ups and downs; it won't always be a constant stream of happiness or sadness. Embrace the changes that come with time and learn to appreciate each phase of your marriage journey.

2. Increased Responsibilities: When you initially married, your focus was primarily on each other. However, as time goes on, you may have taken on additional responsibilities such as raising children and managing bills. These factors can naturally shift your priorities, making sex less of a central concern.

3. Overfamiliarity: It's possible that you've become so comfortable with each other that the excitement has dwindled. Maintaining an air of mystery can be key to reigniting desire. Allow for anticipation and longing to build by occasionally leaving something to the imagination. Giving each other space can ultimately lead to a renewed sense of attraction.

4. Stress: Consider whether external stressors are affecting your partner's mood and energy levels. Work-related pressures, life changes, or personal issues can contribute to a decreased interest in sex. Understanding and supporting each other during stressful times can help ease the strain on your intimacy.