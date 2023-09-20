Tribal marks: What they are and how to remove them

Though tribal marks are not very common these days, they were practiced in the North for two major reasons;

Identification; Most Northerners believe that they are family, and feel the need to be able to identify each other anywhere they find themselves in the world.

These marks helped them to be able to identify who was their tribesmen anytime they found themselves in a foreign land.

It also made it easier to find tribesmen who had gone missing. Again, during times of war tribal marks helped clans identify their enemies and allies.

Spiritual protection; some believe that these marks also protect their children from death and other strange diseases and fatal accidents.

If upon conception of your child, soothsayers prophesy about any tragic death or any incurable illness.

The parents allow these marks to be inflicted on the child’s face and other parts of the body and drain out the ‘bad’ blood to protect the children from harm.

In the past, tribal marks were considered permanent, and individuals could only use makeup to conceal or reduce their visibility.

However, thanks to advancements in technology, tribal marks can now be removed.

Laser treatment is one such method that is accessible to those who can afford it.

By visiting a spa or a specialized facility offering laser treatments, individuals with tribal marks can have them gradually faded or removed entirely.